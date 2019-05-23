The study of Han DNA by the team from the Kunming institute challenges a long-held view of the early origins of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua
Beyond the Yellow River: DNA tells new story of the origins of Han Chinese
- Researchers say history of China’s biggest ethnic group is more complex than many believe
- DNA study involving 20,000 unrelated people points to three river origins
Topic | China science
The study of Han DNA by the team from the Kunming institute challenges a long-held view of the early origins of Chinese civilisation. Photo: Xinhua