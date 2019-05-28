Chinese researchers have borrowed the way bats use high frequency sound waves to detect a range of human activity which may help with less intrusive monitoring. Photo: Guo Xinhua
Chinese scientists apply bat powers to privacy problem
- Acoustic device uses high frequency sound waves to detect variations in activity
- Researchers predict it will be useful in care homes, hospitals and public toilets
Topic | China science
The man tried to attack the doctor with a chair. Photo: Maiopai
Chinese government worker detained for attack that left doctor needing hospital treatment
- Paediatrician needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by man at hospital in Zhejiang province
- Police say man was suffering form of bipolar disorder but was still fit to be held criminally liable
Topic | China Society
