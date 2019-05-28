Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese researchers have borrowed the way bats use high frequency sound waves to detect a range of human activity which may help with less intrusive monitoring. Photo: Guo Xinhua
Science

Chinese scientists apply bat powers to privacy problem

  • Acoustic device uses high frequency sound waves to detect variations in activity
  • Researchers predict it will be useful in care homes, hospitals and public toilets
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 11:00pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese researchers have borrowed the way bats use high frequency sound waves to detect a range of human activity which may help with less intrusive monitoring. Photo: Guo Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The man tried to attack the doctor with a chair. Photo: Maiopai
Society

Chinese government worker detained for attack that left doctor needing hospital treatment

  • Paediatrician needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by man at hospital in Zhejiang province
  • Police say man was suffering form of bipolar disorder but was still fit to be held criminally liable
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:27pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 7:26pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The man tried to attack the doctor with a chair. Photo: Maiopai
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.