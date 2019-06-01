Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A breakthrough by Chinese scientists in gene-editing technology has raised the prospect of approved human clinical trials in just one or two years’ time. Photo: Handout
Science

Gene-editing breakthrough in China comes with urgent call for global rules

  • Leading Chinese scientist warns approved modified babies could be just a year or two away
  • Technology could be used as a weapon of mass destruction without regulation
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 5:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A breakthrough by Chinese scientists in gene-editing technology has raised the prospect of approved human clinical trials in just one or two years’ time. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Maria Jasin, speaking at an international summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong last year, has been praised by Shaw Prize judges for the potential her work has for cancer patients and others. Photo: Bryan Galvan
Health & Environment

Cornell University scientist Maria Jasin famed for trailblazing DNA research towards cancer breakthrough wins a Shaw Prize in Hong Kong

  • Genetics researcher Jasin given medical award for services to gene-editing
  • Judges say her work must not be tarnished with controversies surrounding embryo modification
Topic |   Science
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 7:00am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:21am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Maria Jasin, speaking at an international summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong last year, has been praised by Shaw Prize judges for the potential her work has for cancer patients and others. Photo: Bryan Galvan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.