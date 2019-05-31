China accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earths, the trace metal elements critical to the manufacture of nearly all hi-tech products. Photo: Reuters
Chinese scientists find faster way to extract rare earths that may also cut industry pollution
- Team’s process uses a new material to separate out the minerals used in hi-tech products – shortening extraction time from days to 20 minutes
- Material can also be recycled and will reduce production and environmental costs, according to lead researcher Sun Xiaoqi
Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Caught between Trump and its biggest market, America’s sole rare earths mine is an unusual victim in the US-China trade war
- MP Materials, which runs the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, said it will kick-start its own processing operation by the end of 2020
- China last week more than doubled the import tariffs on ores and concentrates to 25 per cent, effective June 1
