China accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earths, the trace metal elements critical to the manufacture of nearly all hi-tech products. Photo: Reuters
Science

Chinese scientists find faster way to extract rare earths that may also cut industry pollution

  • Team’s process uses a new material to separate out the minerals used in hi-tech products – shortening extraction time from days to 20 minutes
  • Material can also be recycled and will reduce production and environmental costs, according to lead researcher Sun Xiaoqi
Topic |   Rare earth element
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 10:30pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 11:05pm, 31 May, 2019

Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Commodities

Caught between Trump and its biggest market, America’s sole rare earths mine is an unusual victim in the US-China trade war

  • MP Materials, which runs the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, said it will kick-start its own processing operation by the end of 2020
  • China last week more than doubled the import tariffs on ores and concentrates to 25 per cent, effective June 1
Topic |   Rare Earths
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 10:30pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 27 May, 2019

