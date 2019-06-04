Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Foolish choice’: rogue Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s gene-edited twin babies face risk of premature death
- Research suggests changes made by scientist to protect girls from HIV infection may have significantly increased their risk of dying early
- Specialists say findings underline need for extreme caution when considering possible human applications of gene-editing technologies
Topic | Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Sam Tsang