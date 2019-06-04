Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Scientists in China believe they have identified the reason why some children repeatedly catch the common cold. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

Chinese scientists find link between acne and common cold

  • Study of children prone to recurring colds identifies abnormally high presence of skin affecting bacteria
  • More research needed but study holds out prospect of future treatments
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 5:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scientists in China believe they have identified the reason why some children repeatedly catch the common cold. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
A bacterial sample at left contains carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, able to grow despite the presence of an antibiotic. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Europe

Microbes 1, Humans 0: scientists spy on superbugs to see how they outsmart our antibiotics

  • Team of researchers have been able to shed new light on how bacterial cells are becoming increasingly resistant to our drugs
Topic |   Science
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 4:32pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bacterial sample at left contains carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, able to grow despite the presence of an antibiotic. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.