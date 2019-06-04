Scientists in China believe they have identified the reason why some children repeatedly catch the common cold. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese scientists find link between acne and common cold
- Study of children prone to recurring colds identifies abnormally high presence of skin affecting bacteria
- More research needed but study holds out prospect of future treatments
Topic | China science
Scientists in China believe they have identified the reason why some children repeatedly catch the common cold. Photo: Shutterstock
A bacterial sample at left contains carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, able to grow despite the presence of an antibiotic. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Microbes 1, Humans 0: scientists spy on superbugs to see how they outsmart our antibiotics
- Team of researchers have been able to shed new light on how bacterial cells are becoming increasingly resistant to our drugs
Topic | Science
A bacterial sample at left contains carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, able to grow despite the presence of an antibiotic. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS