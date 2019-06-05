If successful, today’s planned space rocket launch will make China the first nation to fully own and operate a floating sea launch platform. Photo: China National Space Administration
Standby for sea launch of China space rocket
- If successful China will be the first nation to fully own and operate a floating launch platform for its space missions
Topic | China science
China’s lunar rover, Yutu, has made a groundbreaking discovery. Photo: Xinhua
China’s lunar rover Yutu ends 60-year riddle of moon’s mantle with discovery of mineral olivine
- Yutu’s discovery of olivine helps pave the way for scientists to confirm existence of a mantle beneath the moon’s crust
- Crystallised mineral likely came from a crater caused by a meteor strike
Topic | Jade Rabbit lunar rover
