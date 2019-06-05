Channels

If successful, today’s planned space rocket launch will make China the first nation to fully own and operate a floating sea launch platform. Photo: China National Space Administration
Science

Standby for sea launch of China space rocket

  • If successful China will be the first nation to fully own and operate a floating launch platform for its space missions
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 11:43am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:04pm, 5 Jun, 2019

China’s lunar rover, Yutu, has made a groundbreaking discovery. Photo: Xinhua
Science

China’s lunar rover Yutu ends 60-year riddle of moon’s mantle with discovery of mineral olivine

  • Yutu’s discovery of olivine helps pave the way for scientists to confirm existence of a mantle beneath the moon’s crust
  • Crystallised mineral likely came from a crater caused by a meteor strike
Topic |   Jade Rabbit lunar rover
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 1:00am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 2:41am, 16 May, 2019

