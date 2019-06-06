Chinese scientists hope a new research facility will help them take another step forward in harnessing the power of the sun. Photo: EPA
China’s ‘artificial sun’ project just got a whole lot hotter, scientists say
- New facility in Sichuan province will enable researchers to recreate the ‘extreme environments’ necessary to harness nuclear fusion
- Plasma-generating machine capable of producing temperatures 13 times as hot as the sun
Topic | China science
Chinese scientists hope a new research facility will help them take another step forward in harnessing the power of the sun. Photo: EPA