Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

He Jiankui speaks during the second international summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Bryan Galvan
Science

China tightens rules on genetic research after rogue scientist He Jiankui’s designer baby scandal

  • International organisations that collect, store or use human genetic resources for research without proper permissions will be fined up to US$722,600
  • Rules also include fines for scientists or institutions that collect human genetic materials without consent or by coercing donors
Topic |   China science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:03am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:03am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

He Jiankui speaks during the second international summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Bryan Galvan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Science

‘Foolish choice’: Rogue Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s gene-edited twin babies face risk of premature death

  • Research suggests changes made by scientist to protect girls from HIV infection may have significantly increased their risk of dying early
  • Specialists say findings underline need for extreme caution when considering possible human applications of gene-editing technologies
Topic |   Chinese scientist He Jiankui
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:44am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:23am, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.