He Jiankui speaks during the second international summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Bryan Galvan
China tightens rules on genetic research after rogue scientist He Jiankui’s designer baby scandal
- International organisations that collect, store or use human genetic resources for research without proper permissions will be fined up to US$722,600
- Rules also include fines for scientists or institutions that collect human genetic materials without consent or by coercing donors
Chinese scientist He Jiankui speaks at a summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Foolish choice’: Rogue Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s gene-edited twin babies face risk of premature death
- Research suggests changes made by scientist to protect girls from HIV infection may have significantly increased their risk of dying early
- Specialists say findings underline need for extreme caution when considering possible human applications of gene-editing technologies
