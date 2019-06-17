Channels

Chinese researchers have developed a super insulator based on the unique properties of a polar bear’s fur. Photo: TNS
Science

Polar bear’s fur inspires Chinese breakthrough in super insulator for space

  • Synthetic material which mimics and improves on nature could be used in China’s hypersonic space plane
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 1:34pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:07pm, 17 Jun, 2019

