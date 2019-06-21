Antlers are complex organs of bones, blood vessels, nerves, muscle, skin and even fur, known as velvet. Photo: Xinhua
Why deer antlers could point the way to a new branch of cancer research
- The animals can grow a new set of antlers each year, thanks in part to a combination of cancer-related and tumour-suppressing genes, a Chinese-led study finds
Antlers are complex organs of bones, blood vessels, nerves, muscle, skin and even fur, known as velvet. Photo: Xinhua
Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou may have found solution to malaria drug resistance
- Problem could be tackled by extending course of treatment and introducing new supplementary drugs, according to scientist
- Disease expert calls it a step forward but says ‘there are still many unknowns’
Tu Youyou receives the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015. Tu said making two changes to the way artemisinin is used to treat malaria may solve the problem of resistance. Photo: Reuters