Antlers are complex organs of bones, blood vessels, nerves, muscle, skin and even fur, known as velvet. Photo: Xinhua
Science

Why deer antlers could point the way to a new branch of cancer research

  • The animals can grow a new set of antlers each year, thanks in part to a combination of cancer-related and tumour-suppressing genes, a Chinese-led study finds
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 2:30am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:02am, 21 Jun, 2019

Antlers are complex organs of bones, blood vessels, nerves, muscle, skin and even fur, known as velvet. Photo: Xinhua
Tu Youyou receives the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015. Tu said making two changes to the way artemisinin is used to treat malaria may solve the problem of resistance. Photo: Reuters
Science

Nobel Prize winner Tu Youyou may have found solution to malaria drug resistance

  • Problem could be tackled by extending course of treatment and introducing new supplementary drugs, according to scientist
  • Disease expert calls it a step forward but says ‘there are still many unknowns’
Topic |   China science
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 9:40pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:18pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Tu Youyou receives the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2015. Tu said making two changes to the way artemisinin is used to treat malaria may solve the problem of resistance. Photo: Reuters
