Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The harsh conditions in the South China Sea are posing a serious challenge to China’s military. Photo: Reuters
Science

Can a new graphene coating save the Chinese military from rusting away in the South China Sea?

  • Researchers are working on a new anti-corrosion material to protect weapons and buildings on artificial islands in the disputed waters
  • Harsh conditions mean guns and buildings are corroding much faster than experts expected
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 10:30pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The harsh conditions in the South China Sea are posing a serious challenge to China’s military. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
Military

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has no role to play in territorial disputes, Beijing says

  • Ship was en route to Pacific for routine exercise when spotted in East China Sea on Tuesday, state media says
  • PLA Navy has plenty of other military options to contest maritime conflicts over sovereignty
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:18am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.