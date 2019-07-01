The harsh conditions in the South China Sea are posing a serious challenge to China’s military. Photo: Reuters
Can a new graphene coating save the Chinese military from rusting away in the South China Sea?
- Researchers are working on a new anti-corrosion material to protect weapons and buildings on artificial islands in the disputed waters
- Harsh conditions mean guns and buildings are corroding much faster than experts expected
Topic | China science
The harsh conditions in the South China Sea are posing a serious challenge to China’s military. Photo: Reuters
China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has no role to play in territorial disputes, Beijing says
- Ship was en route to Pacific for routine exercise when spotted in East China Sea on Tuesday, state media says
- PLA Navy has plenty of other military options to contest maritime conflicts over sovereignty
Topic | China military
China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP