The number of Chinese academic papers citing US President Donald Trump has been on a steep downward trend since his election in 2016. Photo: TNS
Science

Chinese academics dump Trump for research papers, citing lack of interest

  • Scholarly mentions for US president plummet in China’s domestic journals
  • Even at their peak, Donald Trump’s numbers were well below Barack Obama’s in Chinese studies
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 9:30pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:44pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Baidu founder Robin Li looks shocked as a man from the audience pours a bottle of water over his head. Photo: Weibo
Tech leaders and founders

Baidu’s Robin Li has bottle of water tipped over his head by attendee at Beijing event as he gives presentation

  • Baidu’s founder Robin Li has come under pressure recently after the company reported its first-ever quarterly loss
Topic |   Baidu
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 11:21am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:48pm, 3 Jul, 2019

