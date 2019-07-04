The J-20, China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter aircraft, was commissioned into air force combat service last year. Photo: Xinhua
Google denies link to China’s military over touch screen tools that may help PLA pilots
- Predicting screen touches accurately has many potential uses, but one is to help pilots select a fast-moving target
- Lead scientist in Google’s artificial intelligence team revealed to be taking part in research by Chinese institute
The Nest Learning Thermostat on display in San Francisco in 2015. Photo: AP
Google moving some hardware production out of China to avoid US tariffs and increasingly hostile government in Beijing
- Google already shifted much of its production of US-bound motherboards to Taiwan, sources said
- Some American-bound production of Nest devices have moved to Taiwan and Malaysia
