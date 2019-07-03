Chinese and Japanese scientists at the giant ASgamma array in Tibet have detected the most powerful cosmic ray ever observed, emanating from the Crab Nebula. Photo: Handout
Highest energy cosmic ray recorded by scientists in Tibet
- Chinese and Japanese researchers detect most powerful gamma ray ever seen
- Light particle travels 4,500 light years to Earth from the Crab Nebula
Xiaoxing Xi, Temple University professor, and Aaron Wolfson, lawyer at King & Wood Mallesons, speaking at the China Institute in New York. Photo: China Institute
Fear mounts that Chinese-American scientists are being targeted amid US national security crackdown
- ‘Any scientist should be very worried because this is hurting US science and technology,’ says a professor who was arrested and is now suing the FBI
- Concerns are raised about bias and ethnic profiling
