Chinese experimenters found cancers in mice responded to treatment after they were given a dose of a common parasite medication. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

Chinese scientists find cancer hope in old pest remedy

  • Researchers make accidental discovery while testing drug resistance in insects
  • Common parasite treatment paves way for cancer-busting drugs in tests
Topic | China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 7:30pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Chinese experimenters found cancers in mice responded to treatment after they were given a dose of a common parasite medication. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese and Japanese scientists at the giant ASgamma array in Tibet have detected the most powerful cosmic ray ever observed, emanating from the Crab Nebula. Photo: Handout
Science

Highest energy cosmic ray recorded by scientists in Tibet

  • Chinese and Japanese researchers detect most powerful gamma ray ever seen
  • Light particle travels 4,500 light years to Earth from the Crab Nebula
Topic | China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 7:42pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Chinese and Japanese scientists at the giant ASgamma array in Tibet have detected the most powerful cosmic ray ever observed, emanating from the Crab Nebula. Photo: Handout
