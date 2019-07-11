Illustration
Could Huawei be using Trojan circuits to help Beijing spy on the US?
- US is regarded as the world leader in hardware hacking
- Its allies have found no evidence of planting ‘back doors’, and Chinese researchers insist their work on Trojans is separated from telecoms firms
Topic | China science
US President Donald Trump has said he considered Huawei to be “part of the general talks” with China “regarding trade”. Photo: Reuters
US ‘will let firms sell to Huawei if no national security risk’, as trade talks resume by phone
- Stipulation helps ensure ‘we don’t just transfer revenue from US to foreign firms’, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says – but Chinese company would stay on Entity List
- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Beijing is expected to act promptly on agreed agriculture purchases
Topic | Huawei
