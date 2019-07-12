Chinese and American physicists after playing soccer together at a fusion research facility in southeastern China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
What trade war? How China and US bonded over soccer and nuclear energy’s ‘grassy mode’
- Fusion energy, or ‘man-made sun’, can be controlled more effectively after latest breakthrough in the two countries’ joint effort
- Lead scientist on Chinese side hails decades-long collaboration and says trade war ‘has not affected us at all’
Topic | China science
Illustration: Tian Yan
China’s academics join calls for reform and opening up as US trade war pressure looks set to continue
- Prescriptions for change are being publicly suggested by Chinese experts as trade conflicts with the West appear set to continue
- Pushing ahead with reform considered crucial as US tariff war pushes investors to relocate supply chains away from China
Topic | China economy
Illustration: Tian Yan