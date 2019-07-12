Channels

Chinese and American physicists after playing soccer together at a fusion research facility in southeastern China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

What trade war? How China and US bonded over soccer and nuclear energy’s ‘grassy mode’

  • Fusion energy, or ‘man-made sun’, can be controlled more effectively after latest breakthrough in the two countries’ joint effort
  • Lead scientist on Chinese side hails decades-long collaboration and says trade war ‘has not affected us at all’
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 11:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:17am, 12 Jul, 2019

Chinese and American physicists after playing soccer together at a fusion research facility in southeastern China. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Illustration: Tian Yan
Politics

China’s academics join calls for reform and opening up as US trade war pressure looks set to continue

  • Prescriptions for change are being publicly suggested by Chinese experts as trade conflicts with the West appear set to continue
  • Pushing ahead with reform considered crucial as US tariff war pushes investors to relocate supply chains away from China
Topic |   China economy
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 7:00am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:50am, 5 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Tian Yan
