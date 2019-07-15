Channels

Super-fuel for military aircraft costs nearly 10 times as much as ordinary jet fuel for commercial planes. Photo: Shutterstock
Science

How China could use bio-waste to mass-produce cheap super-fuel for missiles

  • Scientists’ large-scale conversion of agricultural waste into fuel offers up to a 60 per cent saving, they say
  • Discovery could slash military costs and bring civilian applications of hypersonic flight technology closer
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 11:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Recyclables such as plastic must be separated from wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste under the new rules in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Society

Shanghai begins new waste sorting era, as China eyes cleaner image

  • The city’s ambitious waste and recycling rules took effect on Monday, aiming to emulate successes of comparable policies in Japan, Taiwan and California
  • President Xi Jinping has urged China – the world’s second-biggest waste producer after the United States – to sort rubbish better
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo  

Alice Yan  

Published: 5:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 1 Jul, 2019

