Tiger mosquitoes help spread tropical diseases. Photo: Shutterstoc
Chinese scientists’ new technique to wipe out mosquito populations may provide vital new weapon against range of deadly diseases
- Researchers managed to eradicate populations on two islands in Guangzhou province within two years by releasing 200 million insects specially bred to be infertile
- Mosquitoes carry range of diseases such as malaria and dengue fever and scientists believe using biological technique may be best for the environment
Topic | China science
Tiger mosquitoes help spread tropical diseases. Photo: Shutterstoc