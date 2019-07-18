Channels

Tiger mosquitoes help spread tropical diseases. Photo: Shutterstoc
Science

Chinese scientists’ new technique to wipe out mosquito populations may provide vital new weapon against range of deadly diseases

  • Researchers managed to eradicate populations on two islands in Guangzhou province within two years by releasing 200 million insects specially bred to be infertile
  • Mosquitoes carry range of diseases such as malaria and dengue fever and scientists believe using biological technique may be best for the environment
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 1:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

