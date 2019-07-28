Channels

Pigs rest at a farm in China. Swine fever has been found in pigs transported to Liaoning province, according to state media agency Xinhua. Photo: AFP
Science

African swine fever found in pigs transported to China’s Liaoning province

  • Three trucks carrying a total of 205 pigs were stopped, with 22 of the pigs having died
Topic |   African swine fever
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:12am, 28 Jul, 2019

A farmer surrounded by ducklings at a duck farm on the outskirts of Jiaxing in Zhejiang province on April 5, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Companies

China’s duck farmers are cashing in as African swine fever outbreak puts Chinese consumers off the nation’s favourite meat

  • The deadly pig disease has reduced China’s hog herd by more than a quarter, according to official data
  • As many as half of the country’s breeding sows are thought to have died or been slaughtered to cope with disease outbreaks
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:16pm, 26 Jul, 2019

