When completed the new laser radar will be used to study the high atmosphere. Photo: Handout
Science

China is building world’s most powerful laser radar to study Earth’s solar shield

  • New facility is designed to help scientists study particles that help deflect cosmic rays in the high atmosphere
  • Despite scepticism among some scientists, those familiar with the project insist radar will have a range about 10 times greater than existing ones
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 6:18am, 5 Aug, 2019

When completed the new laser radar will be used to study the high atmosphere. Photo: Handout
From left: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minster Linda Reynolds discuss the US-Australian alliance in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Pentagon chief takes aim at China as US and Australia reaffirm defence ties

  • Mark Esper says America won’t stand by as one nation tries to reshape the region through ‘destabilising’ military and economic expansion
Topic |   Diplomacy
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:37pm, 4 Aug, 2019

From left: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minster Linda Reynolds discuss the US-Australian alliance in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
