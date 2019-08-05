When completed the new laser radar will be used to study the high atmosphere. Photo: Handout
China is building world’s most powerful laser radar to study Earth’s solar shield
- New facility is designed to help scientists study particles that help deflect cosmic rays in the high atmosphere
- Despite scepticism among some scientists, those familiar with the project insist radar will have a range about 10 times greater than existing ones
Topic | China science
From left: US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minster Linda Reynolds discuss the US-Australian alliance in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pentagon chief takes aim at China as US and Australia reaffirm defence ties
- Mark Esper says America won’t stand by as one nation tries to reshape the region through ‘destabilising’ military and economic expansion
Topic | Diplomacy
