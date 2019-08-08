Residents of Hangzhou in eastern China try to beat the heat by taking refuge in an air-conditioned subway station. Photo: Imaginechina
Faster rate of global warming could cause tens of thousands more deaths in China each year, study warns
- Research warns that if average increase in global temperatures reaches 2C there may be 27,000 more heat-related deaths compared with rise of 1.5C
- Study highlights China’s increased vulnerability to warming process and urges authorities to find ways to help people to adapt
Topic | Climate change
