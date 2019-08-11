Channels

A team of Chinese researchers says a period of global cooling could be on the way, but the consequences will be serious. Photo: Xinhua
Science

China scientists warn of global cooling trick up nature’s sleeve

  • Research sheds light on 500-year Chinese weather cycle and suggests a cool change could be on the way
  • Findings leave no room for complacency or inaction
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 6:30am, 11 Aug, 2019

A team of Chinese researchers says a period of global cooling could be on the way, but the consequences will be serious. Photo: Xinhua
Residents of Hangzhou in eastern China try to beat the heat by taking refuge in an air-conditioned subway station. Photo: Imaginechina
Science

Faster rate of global warming could cause tens of thousands more deaths in China each year, study warns

  • Research warns that if average increase in global temperatures reaches 2C there may be 27,000 more heat-related deaths compared with rise of 1.5C
  • Study highlights China’s increased vulnerability to warming process and urges authorities to find ways to help people to adapt
Topic |   Climate change
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Aug, 2019

Residents of Hangzhou in eastern China try to beat the heat by taking refuge in an air-conditioned subway station. Photo: Imaginechina
