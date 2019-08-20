Lake Chao, where algae outbreaks poison fish and contaminate drinking water. Photo: Sohu
Scientists find way to stop algae poisoning China’s dirtiest freshwater lake
- Lake Chao is ranked bottom by the central government for water quality
- Discovery of virus could allow algae to be controlled
Topic | China science
The lower reaches of the Jinghong Hydropower Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province in March 2016. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘taking control’ of vital Mekong river through dam-building spree, Mike Pompeo warns
- Water levels at record lows in Southeast Asia’s most important river, which starts in China and flows through Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam
- Environmental groups fear Beijing-backed dams upstream will destroy fish stocks and allow China to manipulate flows
Topic | Asean
