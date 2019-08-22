Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

The solar-powered ‘tree’ that turns the sea into drinking water

  • Material that generates heat from sunlight could provide self-maintaining water supply on remote islands
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 3:00am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
READ FULL ARTICLE
A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe in July. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

July 2019 was Earth’s hottest month on record, US agency says

  • Average global temperature for the month was 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees
  • Record warmth shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows, according to US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:40am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises during an ongoing heatwave in Europe in July. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.