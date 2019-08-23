China sends a new Beidou satellite into space in April. Beidou and other global navigation systems depend on signals from command centres on the ground. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists test satellite positioning technology that can work independently in space
- Research team says probe managed to calculate its own location by using the X-ray from a small, distant star for reference
- Its margin of error was just 3.3km – more accurate than a similar Nasa experiment last year
Topic | China science
China sends a new Beidou satellite into space in April. Beidou and other global navigation systems depend on signals from command centres on the ground. Photo: Xinhua