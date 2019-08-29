The 10-metre prototype line, combining high-voltage electricity and liquefied natural gas. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China develops superconducting hybrid power line that could span the country
- Prototype tested last month transports high-voltage power and liquefied natural gas side by side
- It could cut the high cost and waste involved in sending energy from the far west to the east coast
Topic | China science
The 10-metre prototype line, combining high-voltage electricity and liquefied natural gas. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
The solar-powered ‘tree’ that turns the sea into drinking water
- Material that generates heat from sunlight could provide self-maintaining water supply on remote islands
Topic | China science
An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences