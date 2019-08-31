Channels

A human tooth’s non-repaired (darker) and repaired (lighter) areas during the experiment. Photo: Zhejiang University
Science

Chinese scientists ‘make first perfect replica’ of tooth enamel

  • New material is almost identical in structure to human enamel, which does not regenerate itself
  • Crystal-like mineral can grow on teeth and last permanently, it is claimed
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 2:00am, 31 Aug, 2019

The 10-metre prototype line, combining high-voltage electricity and liquefied natural gas. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

China develops superconducting hybrid power line that could span the country

  • Prototype tested last month transports high-voltage power and liquefied natural gas side by side
  • It could cut the high cost and waste involved in sending energy from the far west to the east coast
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 9:45am, 29 Aug, 2019

