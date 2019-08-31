A new AI system developed by Chinese and US scientists could make detecting nuclear submarines possible even in unknown waters. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese, US scientists develop AI technology to help detect submarines in uncharted waters
- Researchers say system should allow them to track any sound-emitting source – from nuclear subs to whales – using a simple listening device mounted on a buoy, underwater drone or ship
- Breakthrough builds on previous work by team from Beijing and San Diego
Topic | China science
