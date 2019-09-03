Channels

The process of identification was completed in three weeks using AI – much faster than the traditional process that can take 10 to 20 years. Photo: Alamy
Science

AI may help speed up drugs development and could have ‘immense’ impact in China, study finds

  • Artificial intelligence took three weeks to identify six substances that block an enzyme responsible for fibrosis and other illnesses, according to paper
  • But ethics expert warns it is ‘a long-term innovation with a complicated learning curve’ and developers and investors ‘should proceed with caution’
Topic |   China science
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Elon Musk and Jack Ma face off over AI at the 2019 Shanghai WAIC. Photo: SCMP
Tech leaders and founders

AI face-off: Alibaba’s Jack Ma sees new human chapter while Tesla’s Elon Musk frets about machine control

  • Shanghai AI conference has attracted executives from nearly 300 companies including US firms Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Qualcomm
  • Ma is mainly an AI optimist, whereas Musk has sounded several warnings on the topic
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Updated: 3:57pm, 30 Aug, 2019

