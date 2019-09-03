The process of identification was completed in three weeks using AI – much faster than the traditional process that can take 10 to 20 years. Photo: Alamy
AI may help speed up drugs development and could have ‘immense’ impact in China, study finds
- Artificial intelligence took three weeks to identify six substances that block an enzyme responsible for fibrosis and other illnesses, according to paper
- But ethics expert warns it is ‘a long-term innovation with a complicated learning curve’ and developers and investors ‘should proceed with caution’
Topic | China science
The process of identification was completed in three weeks using AI – much faster than the traditional process that can take 10 to 20 years. Photo: Alamy
Elon Musk and Jack Ma face off over AI at the 2019 Shanghai WAIC. Photo: SCMP
AI face-off: Alibaba’s Jack Ma sees new human chapter while Tesla’s Elon Musk frets about machine control
- Shanghai AI conference has attracted executives from nearly 300 companies including US firms Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Qualcomm
- Ma is mainly an AI optimist, whereas Musk has sounded several warnings on the topic
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Elon Musk and Jack Ma face off over AI at the 2019 Shanghai WAIC. Photo: SCMP