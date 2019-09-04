Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Scientists at the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter think they have found a super efficient crystal to make high-energy beams from low-energy lasers. Photo: Alamy
Science

Could these crystals be the next leap forward in China’s laser technology?

  • Researchers say they have developed a substance that is 13 times better in tests than widely used alternative
  • Experiments could help solve a power source problem that has plagued commercial and military devices
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 4:26pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scientists at the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter think they have found a super efficient crystal to make high-energy beams from low-energy lasers. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laser pointers for sale at a market in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Laser pointers are in the spotlight in Hong Kong’s protests and selling briskly. But are they ‘offensive weapons’ and can you be arrested for carrying one?

  • After student leader was detained for carrying the devices, protesters besieged a police station then arranged a ‘stargazing event’ the next day
  • Police demonstrate how laser beam can set sheet of paper alight, though Post unable to get same result using a laser pointer bought in Sham Shui Po
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 4:56pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Laser pointers for sale at a market in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.