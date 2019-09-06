The team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted the “world’s smallest work of origami” with a sheet of graphene. Photo: Handout
‘Atomic origami’: Chinese scientists master the art of folding graphene
- Researchers bend super-thin sheet using a single electrically charged atom in breakthrough that could eventually pave the way for powerful new computer processors
- Success follows decades of fruitless attempts by scientists around the world
Topic | China science
The team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted the “world’s smallest work of origami” with a sheet of graphene. Photo: Handout
Drops of the liquid solution are applied to a human tooth. Photo: Zhejiang University
Chinese scientists ‘make first perfect replica’ of tooth enamel
- New material is almost identical in structure to human enamel, which does not regenerate itself
- Crystal-like mineral can grow on teeth and last permanently, researchers say
Topic | China science
Drops of the liquid solution are applied to a human tooth. Photo: Zhejiang University