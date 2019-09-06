Channels

A cotton picker in Xinjiang, where cases of the virus have been reported. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese medicine herbs could defeat devastating cotton virus, study suggests

  • Scientists find some chemicals can kill the cotton leaf curl Multan virus and others can boost cotton plants’ immunity to it
  • It is feared the virus could wreak havoc in China’s Xinjiang region, which produces most of the country’s cotton
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 6:14pm, 6 Sep, 2019

A cotton picker in Xinjiang, where cases of the virus have been reported. Photo: Xinhua
The process of identification was completed in three weeks using AI – much faster than the traditional process that can take 10 to 20 years. Photo: Alamy
AI may help speed up drugs development and could have ‘immense’ impact in China, study finds

  • Artificial intelligence took three weeks to identify six substances that block an enzyme responsible for fibrosis and other illnesses, according to paper
  • But ethics expert warns it is ‘a long-term innovation with a complicated learning curve’ and developers and investors ‘should proceed with caution’
Topic |   China science
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Sep, 2019

The process of identification was completed in three weeks using AI – much faster than the traditional process that can take 10 to 20 years. Photo: Alamy
