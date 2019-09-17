Channels

Chinese researchers have developed a sensor that might be able to track submarines. Photo: Handout
Science

Could a tiny Chinese magnetic sensor be up to the huge task of tracking submarines?

  • Researchers in China have shrunk their technology to the size of a computer chip but much more work needs to be done to get it into the field
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 4:34am, 17 Sep, 2019

Chinese researchers have developed a sensor that might be able to track submarines. Photo: Handout
A new AI system developed by Chinese and US scientists could make detecting nuclear submarines possible even in unknown waters. Photo: Xinhua
Science

Chinese, US scientists develop AI technology to help detect submarines in uncharted waters

  • Researchers say system should allow them to track any sound-emitting source – from nuclear subs to whales – using a simple listening device mounted on a buoy, underwater drone or ship
  • Breakthrough builds on previous work by team from Beijing and San Diego
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Aug, 2019

A new AI system developed by Chinese and US scientists could make detecting nuclear submarines possible even in unknown waters. Photo: Xinhua
