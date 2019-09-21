Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

One of the team’s experimental stations at a cotton farm in Xinier, in the far western Xinjiang region. Photo: ICID
Science

Chinese scientists recognised for water-saving irrigation technology

  • It allows farmers in arid areas to cut water use by 25 per cent and boost output for crops like cotton by nearly 20 per cent compared to other systems
  • Mathematical model can simulate and predict movement of salt and water in different types of soil, helping growers to plan better in hot, dry zones
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 5:00am, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

One of the team’s experimental stations at a cotton farm in Xinier, in the far western Xinjiang region. Photo: ICID
READ FULL ARTICLE
An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

The solar-powered ‘tree’ that turns the sea into drinking water

  • Material that generates heat from sunlight could provide self-maintaining water supply on remote islands
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 5:03am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.