One of the team’s experimental stations at a cotton farm in Xinier, in the far western Xinjiang region. Photo: ICID
Chinese scientists recognised for water-saving irrigation technology
- It allows farmers in arid areas to cut water use by 25 per cent and boost output for crops like cotton by nearly 20 per cent compared to other systems
- Mathematical model can simulate and predict movement of salt and water in different types of soil, helping growers to plan better in hot, dry zones
An international research team used solar power to generate a supply of drinking water. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
The solar-powered ‘tree’ that turns the sea into drinking water
- Material that generates heat from sunlight could provide self-maintaining water supply on remote islands
