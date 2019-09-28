China has 80 per cent of the reserves of rare earth elements the world needs to keep talking on its smartphones, and geologists in Guangzhou think they know why. Photo: EPA
Have scientists discovered why China is so rich in rare earth elements the world’s smartphones need?
- Chinese geologists think they have formula that could help to increase control of market in the elements hi-tech industries depend upon
- Simple combination of clay mined for porcelain production, granite bedrock and acid rain could point to lucrative sources of rare earths
Topic | China science
Apple CEO Tim Cook displays new iPhones during a product launch event in California on September 10, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
New iPhones to use recycled rare earths, with Apple ready to lead research in recovering the precious elements
- Company says it uses recycled rare earths in its “Taptic Engine”, which lets iPhones mimic physical button click
- Apple is researching how conventional recyclers could recover the elements
Topic | Apple
