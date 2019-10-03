Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics test their laser detector over the South China Sea. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese scientists on the trail of a laser to track submarines
- Shanghai team say airborne device can find targets at twice the depth of existing technology
Topic | China science
Chinese researchers have developed a sensor that might be able to track submarines. Photo: Handout
Could a tiny Chinese magnetic sensor be up to the huge task of tracking submarines?
- Researchers in China have shrunk their technology to the size of a computer chip but much more work needs to be done to get it into the field
