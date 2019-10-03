Channels

Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics test their laser detector over the South China Sea. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

Chinese scientists on the trail of a laser to track submarines

  • Shanghai team say airborne device can find targets at twice the depth of existing technology
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 1:00am, 3 Oct, 2019

Researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics test their laser detector over the South China Sea. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese researchers have developed a sensor that might be able to track submarines. Photo: Handout
Science

Could a tiny Chinese magnetic sensor be up to the huge task of tracking submarines?

  • Researchers in China have shrunk their technology to the size of a computer chip but much more work needs to be done to get it into the field
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 4:34am, 17 Sep, 2019

Chinese researchers have developed a sensor that might be able to track submarines. Photo: Handout
