Soybeans have provided a running theme of the US-China trade war. Photo: AP
Science

New soybean could make China more self-reliant during trade war

  • Scientists create Henong-71, whose seeds produce nearly four times the average yield for the plant in China
  • A drop in imports from the US left a shortfall for the world’s biggest soybean consumer
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 11:31pm, 5 Oct, 2019

Soybeans have provided a running theme of the US-China trade war. Photo: AP
A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Nebraska, in May. Photo: AP
China

US farmers struggle to replace China market despite Donald Trump’s trade wins

  • Bump from deals like new trade pact with Japan can’t make up for lost exports in bruising tariff war
  • US farmers spent decades cultivating customers in China, and the market dwarfs others with its sheer size and potential for growth
Topic |   US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 6:32am, 1 Oct, 2019

A farmer plants soybeans in a field in Springfield, Nebraska, in May. Photo: AP
