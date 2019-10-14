China is the world’s largest producer of fireworks but is increasingly relying on robots to make them. Photo: Xinhua
How military technology helped spark a robot revolution in China’s firework factories
- The ancient and deadly industry is learning how to automate production, taking human hands out of the dangerous task of moulding explosives
- The new approach is also dramatically improving efficiency in an international business still dominated by Chinese players
Topic | China science
