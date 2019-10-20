Alligator weed-eating leaf beetles were brought to China in the early 1990s and are now bred in greenhouses. Photo: Alamy
How China is breeding a beetle army to defend the Three Gorges Dam from plant invasion
- Scientists learn from successful use of the insect in the US to tackle plant pest that arrived with Japanese occupation
- Today, voracious eaters are raised in greenhouses over winter and released in spring
Topic | China science
One of the team’s experimental stations at a cotton farm in Xinier, in the far western Xinjiang region. Photo: ICID
Chinese scientists recognised for water-saving irrigation technology
- It allows farmers in arid areas to cut water use by 25 per cent and boost output for crops like cotton by nearly 20 per cent compared to other systems
- Mathematical model can simulate and predict movement of salt and water in different types of soil, helping growers to plan better in hot, dry zones
Topic | China science
