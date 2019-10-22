Channels

Professor Zhang Meiyun (centre, seated) and her team inspect samples of paper made using fly ash, a waste product from coal-fired power stations. Photo: Shaanxi University of Science and Technology
Science

Chinese scientists turn black coal by-product into white paper

  • After nearly a decade of research fly ash could reduce amount of wood pulp used in paper production
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 2:00am, 22 Oct, 2019

Professor Zhang Meiyun (centre, seated) and her team inspect samples of paper made using fly ash, a waste product from coal-fired power stations. Photo: Shaanxi University of Science and Technology
China plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play a key role in science and technology innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

Shenzhen takes on new role as basic research centre after earning reputation for rapid product development

  • Often called China’s Silicon Valley, the city has been named as the location of the country’s fourth major national science centre
  • Shenzhen ranks well behind Beijing and Shanghai when it comes to government support in basic science
Topic |   China technology
SCMP

Celia Chen  

Iris Deng  

Updated: 8:46am, 15 Oct, 2019

China plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play a key role in science and technology innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. Photo: Bloomberg
