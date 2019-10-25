Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
Science

Chinese scientists create tiny battery capable of working in ultra-low temperatures

  • Team from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics says their goal is to ‘develop an all-season battery that is low cost but high safety for consumer products’
  • Researchers make breakthrough by using hard carbon and lithium vanadium phosphate
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
In 2010, Professor Zhang Meiyun, from the Shaanxi University of Science and Technology, and collaborators proposed to the government that coal fly ash could be used as a filler in paper. Photo: Handout
Science

Chinese scientists turn black coal by-product into white paper

  • After nearly a decade of research, fly ash could reduce amount of wood pulp used in paper production
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 6:48am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

In 2010, Professor Zhang Meiyun, from the Shaanxi University of Science and Technology, and collaborators proposed to the government that coal fly ash could be used as a filler in paper. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.