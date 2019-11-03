Chinese researchers have created a “bubble bot” which can be directed by a laser to perform intricate microscopic tasks, including fitting together different shapes of artificial tissue, like a jigsaw puzzle. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China scientists’ bubble breakthrough creates micro ‘robot’ for tiny tasks
- The technology is still in its infancy but could one day make complex processes like cloning easier and more affordable
Topic | China science
Chinese researchers have created a “bubble bot” which can be directed by a laser to perform intricate microscopic tasks, including fitting together different shapes of artificial tissue, like a jigsaw puzzle. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists create tiny battery capable of working in ultra-low temperatures
- Team from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics says its goal is to ‘develop an all-season battery that is low cost but high safety for consumer products’
- Researchers make breakthrough by using hard carbon and lithium vanadium phosphate
Topic | China science
Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua