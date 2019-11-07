The return capsule from Shijian 8 – the world’s first satellite designed for mutation breeding – will bring back the results of the experiment. Photo: Weibo
Countdown starts for China’s big mutant crop space mission in race for food security
- Life forms will be sent up to induce variations not possible on Earth, in reusable satellite that will cut the huge cost of such operations
Topic | China science
Scientist Jan Lukacevic checks a plant inside of an aeroponic growing chamber system at the Prague University of Life Sciences in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Growing strawberries on Mars? These Czech scientists are working on it
- ‘Marsonaut’ experiment is based on aeroponics – growing plants in the air, without soil, and limiting water use to a minimum
- Team has succeeded in growing mustard plants, salad leaves, radishes and herbs like basil and mint under extreme conditions
Topic | Space
