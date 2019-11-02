Channels

More than three dozen Nobel Prize winners for science were among the gathering in Shanghai for the second annual forum of the World Laureates Association. Photo: Xinhua
Science

China’s Nobel ambitions on show as dozens of science laureates meet in Shanghai

  • Chinese academics and young scientists join global scientific elite to explore frontiers of research
  • International joint laboratory announced at Shanghai forum
Topic |   China science
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 2:55pm, 2 Nov, 2019

More than three dozen Nobel Prize winners for science were among the gathering in Shanghai for the second annual forum of the World Laureates Association. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
Science

Chinese scientists create tiny battery capable of working in ultra-low temperatures

  • Team from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics says its goal is to ‘develop an all-season battery that is low cost but high safety for consumer products’
  • Researchers make breakthrough by using hard carbon and lithium vanadium phosphate
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 4:02am, 26 Oct, 2019

Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
