More than three dozen Nobel Prize winners for science were among the gathering in Shanghai for the second annual forum of the World Laureates Association. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Nobel ambitions on show as dozens of science laureates meet in Shanghai
- Chinese academics and young scientists join global scientific elite to explore frontiers of research
- International joint laboratory announced at Shanghai forum
Chinese researchers say they have made a breakthrough in the development of small lithium batteries that can withstand low temperatures. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese scientists create tiny battery capable of working in ultra-low temperatures
- Team from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics says its goal is to ‘develop an all-season battery that is low cost but high safety for consumer products’
- Researchers make breakthrough by using hard carbon and lithium vanadium phosphate
