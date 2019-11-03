Geng Meiyu (front row, left) and her research team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have successfully developed the first world’s medication for Alzheimer’s Disease in nearly 20 years. Photo: Xinhua
China approves Oligomannate, world’s first new Alzheimer’s drug in 20 years and it is based on seaweed
- Clinical trial shows effectiveness in treating mild to moderate forms of the disease, and it may even improve cognitive function
- Researchers noticed elderly people who regularly eat seaweed are less likely to develop the condition
Topic | China science
