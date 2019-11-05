Channels

Illustration: Brian Wang
Science

Google’s Sycamore breakthrough doesn’t spell the end for China’s hopes of winning quantum computer race

  • After the US tech giant announced it had developed a chip that dramatically outperformed supercomputers, Chinese researchers announced their own groundbreaking particle experiment
  • Team still confident it can achieve what one scientist has described as the ‘holy grail’ of technology and say race between two countries is only just beginning
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 5:00am, 5 Nov, 2019

Despite its technological advances, China is still a long way behind the US, according to Chinese experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

US still out front in tech race, China experts say in response to Pentagon claim

  • Chinese progress ‘exaggerated’ in range of technological advances despite claim US is lagging behind
  • Defence official tells seminar China is either competitive or catching up in many hi-tech fields
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:33pm, 3 Nov, 2019

