Google’s Sycamore breakthrough doesn’t spell the end for China’s hopes of winning quantum computer race
- After the US tech giant announced it had developed a chip that dramatically outperformed supercomputers, Chinese researchers announced their own groundbreaking particle experiment
- Team still confident it can achieve what one scientist has described as the ‘holy grail’ of technology and say race between two countries is only just beginning
Topic | China science
Despite its technological advances, China is still a long way behind the US, according to Chinese experts. Photo: Shutterstock
US still out front in tech race, China experts say in response to Pentagon claim
- Chinese progress ‘exaggerated’ in range of technological advances despite claim US is lagging behind
- Defence official tells seminar China is either competitive or catching up in many hi-tech fields
Topic | China military
