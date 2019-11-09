Channels

The drone is equipped with artificial intelligence technology and a wide range of sensors. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Science

Chinese scientists test underwater drone designed for South China Sea

  • 2,000km, 37-day test run completed for device intended to perform long-term survey work in the region
  • The drone extends the range of China’s hardware in the disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Updated: 5:32am, 9 Nov, 2019

The Haiyang Dizhi 8 was close to Macau as of Friday afternoon, according to the MarineTraffic maritime information service. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Chinese survey ship involved in South China Sea stand-off with Vietnam back home, tracker says

  • Haiyang Dizhi 8 in waters close to Macau as of 4pm Friday, MarineTraffic reports
  • Vessel’s work in disputed waters ‘now complete’, foreign ministry says
Topic |   Vietnam
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:55pm, 25 Oct, 2019

