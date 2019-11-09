The drone is equipped with artificial intelligence technology and a wide range of sensors. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese scientists test underwater drone designed for South China Sea
- 2,000km, 37-day test run completed for device intended to perform long-term survey work in the region
- The drone extends the range of China’s hardware in the disputed waters
The Haiyang Dizhi 8 was close to Macau as of Friday afternoon, according to the MarineTraffic maritime information service. Photo: Weibo
Chinese survey ship involved in South China Sea stand-off with Vietnam back home, tracker says
- Haiyang Dizhi 8 in waters close to Macau as of 4pm Friday, MarineTraffic reports
- Vessel’s work in disputed waters ‘now complete’, foreign ministry says
