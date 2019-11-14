A reconstruction of the extinct giant ape Gigantopithecus blacki is seen in this illustration released on Wednesday. Photo: Ikumi Kayama/Studio Kayama via Reuters
China’s huge mysterious extinct ape ‘Giganto’ was an orangutan cousin
- Findings shed light on elusive species using genetic material from 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth
- Standing at three metres, Gigantopithecus blacki may be world’s largest known primate
Topic | Science
A reconstruction of the extinct giant ape Gigantopithecus blacki is seen in this illustration released on Wednesday. Photo: Ikumi Kayama/Studio Kayama via Reuters